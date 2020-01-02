|
Barlow Geoffrey Edwin It is with sadness that the family of Mr Geoffrey Edwin Barlow of Padiham, and formerly of
Church Road, Lytham
announce his passing on
22nd December 2019 at
Royal Blackburn Hospital.
A church service will be held at
St. Cuthberts Parish Church, Lytham on Wednesday
January 8 th, 2020 at 1.00 pm prior to cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
