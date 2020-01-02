Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
13:00
St. Cuthberts Parish Church
Lytham
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
14:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Barlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Barlow

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Barlow Notice
Barlow Geoffrey Edwin It is with sadness that the family of Mr Geoffrey Edwin Barlow of Padiham, and formerly of
Church Road, Lytham
announce his passing on
22nd December 2019 at
Royal Blackburn Hospital.

A church service will be held at
St. Cuthberts Parish Church, Lytham on Wednesday
January 8 th, 2020 at 1.00 pm prior to cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium at 2.00 p.m.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK.

All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -