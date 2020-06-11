|
FITZMAURICE Gerald Thomas Michael Peacefully on 29th May 2020
in the care of The Hamptons,
St. Annes, Gerry, aged 89 years,
of Ansdell.
Caring Husband of Edwina. Inspiring Father of Sarah, Claire, Rebecca, Sam and Matthew. Energetic and loving Grandad of Miles, Isabelle, Harriet,
Max and Erin.
Always a participant in life never a passenger, Gerry will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Due to current circumstances, Gerry's funeral will be private.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be sent to
The Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/GerryFitzmaurice
c/o the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 11, 2020