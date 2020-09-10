Home

PHILPOTT Gerald
(Gerry) Gerry passed away peacefully in his sleep on 3rd September 2020, aged 81 years.
Loving husband of the late Joan, dearly loved father of John, Steven, Andrew and Sharon and a dear father-in-law, brother, grandad and great grandad.
"Will be very sadly missed
by his family and friends."
A private family
funeral will take place on
Thursday 17th September 2020 due to the current
Covid restrictions.
Donations, if so desired,
may be sent for
"Dementia UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 10, 2020
