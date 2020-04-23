|
|
|
Benson (Grace Mary) Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of
Priory Court Nursing Home on 16th April 2020.
Beloved Wife of the late
Cyril (Benny).
Much loved Mum of Laraine and the late Derek. Mum in Law of Kevin and Susan. Devoted Nana of Elizabeth, Louise, Rachel, Nicola and "Grumpy" the cat, and a devoted Great Nana.
Reunited with Benny and Derek.
Funeral Service to be held
on Wednesday 29th April at
Lytham Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations if so desired for
Lytham Lifeboat.
All enquiries to
Woodlands Funerals
Limited, 01253 732217.
