Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlands Funerals Limited (Ansdell, Lytham St Annes)
90 Woodlands Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1DA
01253 732217
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Benson

Notice Condolences

Grace Benson Notice
Benson (Grace Mary) Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of
Priory Court Nursing Home on 16th April 2020.
Beloved Wife of the late
Cyril (Benny).
Much loved Mum of Laraine and the late Derek. Mum in Law of Kevin and Susan. Devoted Nana of Elizabeth, Louise, Rachel, Nicola and "Grumpy" the cat, and a devoted Great Nana.
Reunited with Benny and Derek.

Funeral Service to be held
on Wednesday 29th April at
Lytham Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations if so desired for
Lytham Lifeboat.
All enquiries to
Woodlands Funerals
Limited, 01253 732217.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -