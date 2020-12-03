|
|
|
BOOTH Gwenneth Rachel
(Ray) On November 28th, 2020
in Victoria Hospital
aged 92 years
and of St Annes.
The dearly loved wife of John, dear mother of John, David
and Peter and a very dear grandma of Gareth, Nathan, Andrew and Emma.
'Loving and dearly loved'
Service and cremation
to take place at
Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Thursday December 10th
at 1.30 p.m.
Due to current circumstances attendance is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent for
the Leprosy Mission
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 3, 2020