BROWN Gwyn Of Lytham St. Annes,
passed away peacefully
on June 20th, 2020
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Rosalie, loving father of Andrew, Howard, Anita and Caroline and cherished granddad to Jemma, Ben, Owen, Oliver, William, Lewis,
Melissa and Imogen.
Will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.
Due to current restrictions,
only close family are able to attend the funeral, which will be at
Lytham Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday 3rd July at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but any donations in memory of Gwyn to 'Lytham St. Annes RNLI' can be passed to Caroline or sent to:
RNLI Lytham St. Annes Lifeboat Station, 121- 123 South Promenade, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1SJ.
All enquiries to Co op Funeralcare
32 St Andrews Road South
St Annes, FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 2, 2020