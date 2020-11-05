|
|
|
KAY Herbert On October 30th, 2020
peacefully in Victoria Hospital
aged 95 years and of
St Annes-on-Sea,
formerly of Blackburn
and Cheltenham.
The dearly loved
husband of Dorothy,
loving father of Stephen and
a dear father in law and grandad.
'Forever in our hearts'
Service and cremation to
take place at Park Crematorium,
Lytham on Thursday
November 19th at 2.00 p.m.
Due to current circumstances
attendance is by
immediate family only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent for
The British Heart Foundation c/o
and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 5, 2020