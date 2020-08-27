|
Munro Forres/
Lytham St Annes Our dear father, Ian Munro,
sadly passed away on the
evening of August 13th 2020.
Born in Forres, Scotland, Ian had a long career within the Royal Air Force and was a Chief Technician working on Nimrod Aircraft. He joined British Aerospace, Warton to work as a training specialist on a variety of military aircraft and retired in 2018. He was known to many as an enthusiastic band member, playing the highland bagpipes while at RAF Kinloss and as a player and instructor with the St Anne's Pipe Band in Lancashire.
We're taking Ian back up to his home town of Forres to rest with his parents at Clovenside Cemetery and will therefore be celebrating his life at Andrew Smith Funeral Home on Tuesday 1st September. A restricted invitation only service is being held and following this you would be warmly welcomed to join us at the Clovenside Cemetery for a committal Service at 11.50 am approx. Flowers and messages of remembrance are being organised by the Funeral Directors, Mr Andrew Smith.
E-mail address: andrewsmith.funeraldirectors @btconnect.com
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 27, 2020