BROWN James (Jim) Jim passed away peacefully
on 5th February 2020 in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Devoted husband to Barbara, loving father to
James, Robert and Helen.
The best father-in-law to Palm, Lee and the late Addy, adored poppa to Toby and Alix, brother-in-law, cousin and dear friend to many.
He will be sadly missed
by all those who knew him.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday 20th February 2020
at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Blue Skies Hospitals Fund"
or
"Cancer Research UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 13, 2020