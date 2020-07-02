Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
James Carr Notice
CARR James (Jim) Passed away in
Royal Preston Hospital on Wednesday 24 June 2020.
Much loved husband of Wendy,
proud dad of Joanne and Michele, adored Beb to Oliver and William. He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at St. Thomas' Church, St. Annes on
Wednesday 8 July at 12.45pm, followed by a private interment at Christ Church, Wesham.
Family flowers only please, donations to
"Kidney Research UK"
All enquiries regarding
the Service and any donations
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, Funeral Directors,
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes. FY8 1ND.
Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 2, 2020
