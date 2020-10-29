|
|
|
LAMBERT James On October 20th, 2020
peacefully at his home in
St Annes aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce,
loving father of Paul, Christine,
Beverley and Sharon and a
dear father in law, grandad
and great grandad.
'Forever in our hearts'
Service at St Annes Parish Church on Friday October 30th at 1.30 p.m followed by committal at
Park Crematorium, Lytham.
Due to current circumstances the funeral service is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent
for Marie Curie
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 29, 2020