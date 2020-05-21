|
|
|
PARKER Jane Passed away peacefully in the care of The Knights Care Home
on Thursday 14th May 2020,
aged 94 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Ralph, much loved Mother
of the late Nigel.
Jane will be sadly missed by
all her friends and family.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Epilepsy Research UK
& Dementia Care.
Donations to be made online at www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk/
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Blackpool. Tel: 408886
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 21, 2020