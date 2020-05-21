Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Parker

Notice Condolences

Jane Parker Notice
PARKER Jane Passed away peacefully in the care of The Knights Care Home
on Thursday 14th May 2020,
aged 94 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Ralph, much loved Mother
of the late Nigel.
Jane will be sadly missed by
all her friends and family.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Epilepsy Research UK
& Dementia Care.
Donations to be made online at www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk/
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Blackpool. Tel: 408886
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -