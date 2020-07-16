|
|
|
LLOYD Janet Janet Lloyd, of Victoria Street, Lytham, passed away on Wednesday 8th July 2020.
Janet will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Sidney, loving daughters Jane and Helen, granddaughter Grace and all of her friends and family.
A family funeral will be held on Monday 20th July. Janet's funeral will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. For livestreaming details please contact the
Funeral Director.
Donations can be made
in loving memory of Janet
to Trinity Hospice via https://janetlloyd.muchloved.com/
Further enquiries to David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 16, 2020