Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Smith

Notice Condolences

Janet Smith Notice
SMITH Janet Keltie (Former Teacher at Heyhouses Junior School, St Annes )
Janet died peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
19th December in her 67th year. Dearly loved wife of Eddie,
loving mother of Katie and Harry and devoted grannie to Reggie, Dottie and Maggie.
Sister to Brita (Craig), Alison (Vincent), sister in law to Joan (Stewart) and proud auntie to Spencer and Christopher.
Service at the
St Annes United Reformed Church, St. Georges Road, St. Annes on Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 1.00 p.m, followed by
private family committal.
Family flowers only please donations in favour of
Heyhouses Junior School
or a
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -