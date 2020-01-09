|
SMITH Janet Keltie (Former Teacher at Heyhouses Junior School, St Annes )
Janet died peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
19th December in her 67th year. Dearly loved wife of Eddie,
loving mother of Katie and Harry and devoted grannie to Reggie, Dottie and Maggie.
Sister to Brita (Craig), Alison (Vincent), sister in law to Joan (Stewart) and proud auntie to Spencer and Christopher.
Service at the
St Annes United Reformed Church, St. Georges Road, St. Annes on Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 1.00 p.m, followed by
private family committal.
Family flowers only please donations in favour of
Heyhouses Junior School
or a
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 9, 2020