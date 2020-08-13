Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Brown

Notice Condolences

Jean Brown Notice
BROWN Jean Jean, aged 92 years, died suddenly at home on 4th August 2020.
The dearly loved wife of the late Charles (2009), much loved sister to Jim and Sam (Australia)
and a loving aunt.
Jean will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.
Service at
St. Margaret's Church,
St. Annes on Thursday
20th August 2020 at 11.45 a.m,
followed by interment at
Lytham Park Cemetery.
Due to current Covid restrictions, please contact the Funeral Director prior to the funeral,
so we can evaluate the numbers wishing to attend Church.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired,
can be sent for
"St. Margaret's P.C.C."
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -