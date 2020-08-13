|
BROWN Jean Jean, aged 92 years, died suddenly at home on 4th August 2020.
The dearly loved wife of the late Charles (2009), much loved sister to Jim and Sam (Australia)
and a loving aunt.
Jean will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.
Service at
St. Margaret's Church,
St. Annes on Thursday
20th August 2020 at 11.45 a.m,
followed by interment at
Lytham Park Cemetery.
Due to current Covid restrictions, please contact the Funeral Director prior to the funeral,
so we can evaluate the numbers wishing to attend Church.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired,
can be sent for
"St. Margaret's P.C.C."
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 13, 2020