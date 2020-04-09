|
|
|
FISHER Jean Mary (Formerly of
Whitegates, Ballam).
Peacefully in Alistre Lodge
on 30th March 2020.
Jean, dearly loved
wife of the late John,
loving mother of David,
Jane and Richard and cherished grandmother and
great grandmother.
She will be very sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Private cremation.
If so desired, please send donations directly to
"Alzheimer's Society."
All enquiries please to
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter. Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Apr. 9, 2020