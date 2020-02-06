|
Haigh Jean Laura On February 2nd, 2020,
peacefully in the New Thursby Nursing Home, aged 76 years,
and of St Annes-on-Sea.
Beloved wife of the late William, much loved mum to Eddie and Melanie, a dear mother in law to Sally and Steve, a treasured grandma to Hannah, Josh, Luke and Ethan and a dear sister to Eunice, Geoffrey and Sandra.
'Forever in our hearts'
Service and cremation to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday February 21st
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be sent for The Dogs Trust or The Donkey Sanctuary c/o
the funeral director.
All further enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 6, 2020