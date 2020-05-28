Home

MARSH Jean Passed away peacefully in Trinity Hospice on Wednesday
May 13th 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved and devoted wife of the late Ken, loving mum of Julie and David, proud grandma of Mark, Craig and Gary and a much loved great grandma, sister and auntie.
Private funeral service was held on Tuesday May 26th.
Donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 28, 2020
