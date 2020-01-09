|
WOODS Jean Peacefully in the Moorings,
St. Annes on 27th December 2019, Jean, aged 80 years.
Devoted wife of the late Wal
and a loving mum and nanny.
"Will be sadly missed
by her family and friends."
Service in St. Annes Parish Church on Thursday 16th January 2020
at 1.15 p.m,
followed by committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, for
"Guide Dogs for the Blind"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 9, 2020