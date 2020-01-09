Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Wood

Notice Condolences

Jean Wood Notice
WOODS Jean Peacefully in the Moorings,
St. Annes on 27th December 2019, Jean, aged 80 years.
Devoted wife of the late Wal
and a loving mum and nanny.
"Will be sadly missed
by her family and friends."
Service in St. Annes Parish Church on Thursday 16th January 2020
at 1.15 p.m,
followed by committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, for
"Guide Dogs for the Blind"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -