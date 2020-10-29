|
|
|
Palmer Jeanette Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
16th October, 2020,
aged 76 years.
Cherished mum of Steven and Angela, much loved nanna to Michael and Sophie, loving sister
to Jeff, Brian and Violet.
Jeanette will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service and
burial will be held at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Mind Centre c/o of and all
enquiries to Moons Funeral Service, Sandy Lane, Preesall,
FY6 0NU Tel No 01253 810492
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 29, 2020