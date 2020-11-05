|
|
|
CAHILL Joan Mary On Friday, 30th October 2020
very peacefully at
Chimes Residential Care Home,
St Anne's, Joan aged 97 years.
Loving wife of the late
Thomas Richard Cahill.
Devoted Mum of Alex
and the late Richard.
Treasured grandma of Rachel,
Barry, Warren, Brett and Sasha.
Joan will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Due to the current Covid restrictions a family Service and cremation will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium
on Wednesday, 11th November 2020 at 2pm.
Alex wishes to thank
Cheryl and all the staff at
Chimes Care Home for their love
and attention given to my mum
whilst in their care.
All enquires to
Mark F H Rae.
11 Wood Street
St Anne's On Sea
FY82 1QS
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 5, 2020