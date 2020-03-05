|
|
|
CLARE JOHN In Newfield Lodge on
February 19th 2020 and
fortified by the rights of the church, John, aged 84 years,
formerly of Burnley but
now of Lytham,
dearly loved husband of
the late Frances,
loving father of Gina,
John, Angela and Catherine and
special gramps to Rebecca, Jonathan, Lucia, Alexander, Dominic, Felix and Leila and great grandad to Bobby and Nancy.
May he rest in the peace of Christ.
Requiem Mass was held at
St. Peter's R.C. Church, Lytham
on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 10:00am. Followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium at 11:30am. No flowers please
but donations may be made
in John's name to the
Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
01253 725795.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 5, 2020