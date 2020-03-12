|
|
|
STAMP John (Formerly Controller of
Bond and Stock Office).
Peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 8th March 2020,
John, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of Gillian, father of Malcolm, Philip and Sandy and grandfather to Hattie, Isobel, Hannah, Jamie and Christopher.
"Will be sadly missed."
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 20th March 2020
at 2.30p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Trinity Hospice"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 12, 2020