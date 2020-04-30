Home

John Tavernor

Notice

John Tavernor Notice
Tavernor The family of the late John
would like to thank all relatives
and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations for
St Cuthbert's Church received during their recent sad loss.
Grateful thanks to the staff at Alistre Lodge Nursing Home for their kindness and care.
Special thanks to Revd. Adam Thomas for the beautiful graveside service and comforting ministrations and finally to
Jeffrey & Deborah Horsfield for their caring, dignified and professional funeral services.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Apr. 30, 2020
