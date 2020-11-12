|
|
|
WRIGHT Dr John Stephen Steve, of Lytham and Carrick passed away peacefully on
23rd October 2020, aged 85.
Devoted and beloved husband of Jean, father of Robert, Margaret and Helen, grandpa to Callum, Catriona, Kirsten, Elspeth,
Tom and Ben.
A caring Physician and Consultant Cardiologist at Blackpool Victoria Hospital (1973-1997).
A proud Manxman who was a kind and gentle renaissance man, Steve will be greatly missed by
all his family, friends and
former colleagues.
Due to current restrictions a service to be attended by close family only, will be live streamed.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI.
Details and all further enquiries please to J & A Porter,
Windsor Court, Windsor Road,
Lytham St Annes,
FY8 1AH 01253 735423
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 12, 2020