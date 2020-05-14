Home

WOODBRIDGE Joseph Brian
&
Beryl Anne Both passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Dearly loved father and mother to sons Mark and Darran,
daughter-in-law Dawn
and loving grandchildren
Hannah, Daniel and Rebecca.
The family would like to thank Senior Moments for all their care and support over the past months.
Due to current guidance,
the family are holding a private service at Park Crematorium, Lytham, but intend to celebrate their lives at a later date.
Family flowers only,
donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Dementia Uk"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter. Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 14, 2020
