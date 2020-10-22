Home

June Nidd Notice
NIDD June Edith Peacefully in Porritt House,
St. Annes on 13th October 2020, June, aged 94 years.
Loving Aunt to Brian,
Elise and families.
"Will be sadly missed by
her family and extended
family at Porritt House."
Our thanks to all the staff for their kindness over the years.
A private family funeral will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"The British Heart Foundation"
or
"Guide Dogs for the Blind"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 22, 2020
