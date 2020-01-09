|
Bloor Kathleen Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, 4th of January 2020. Kathleen of St. Annes,
aged 76 years.
Loving wife of the late Brian, devoted mother of Christopher, Steven and Gavin,
dear mother-in-law of Helen, Linda and Caroline, much loved Nanny to Liam, Alanah, Sadie, Caitlin, Isaac and Jude. Great Nan to Lily.
Dear sister to James, (deceased) Anne (deceased), Margaret (deceased), Michael, Eileen, Carmel and Bernie.
Service to take place at
St. Annes Parish Church on
Friday, 17th of January 2020 at 12.30pm, followed by interment at Lytham Park Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Kathleen may be sent to 'Think Pink' (Blackpool Victoria Breast Care Centre).
All enquiries to:
The Funeral Director
Mark F H Rae,
11 Wood Street, St Anne's On Sea,
Lancashire, FY8 1QS,
TEL 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 9, 2020