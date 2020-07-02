|
HALL Kathleen
(Katie) Died peacefully in the loving care of Delaheys Nursing Home on
Friday June 19th 2020,
aged 98 years.
The beloved wife of the late Leonard Hall, much loved
step mother and friend of Patricia and a treasured aunt of
Martin, Stephen, Fiona,
the late Paul and their families.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes
on Thursday July 9th at 2:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 2, 2020