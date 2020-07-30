|
|
|
Paddy Blackburn Kathleen Patricia Following a short illness, died peacefully at BVH on Thursday 23rd July, aged 87.
Beloved wife of the late George Blackburn, much loved mum to Jan, Alison and Cathryn, mother in law of Andrew and Jon, loving Grandma of Chloe, Max, Eoghan and Cian.
Funeral to take place at Lytham Crematorium on 4th August at 11.30, family only in the chapel due to Covid, but anyone wanting to pay their respects outside are welcome.
Any cards to the family or donations to the North West Air Ambulance, to be sent via
J and A Porter,
Windsor Road, Ansdell,
Lytham St.Annes FY8 1AH
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 30, 2020