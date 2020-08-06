|
|
|
HIBBERSON Keith On Friday 31st July
Keith died peacefully in his sleep at Lakeview Lodge Care Home.
Beloved husband of Margaret
and wonderful father, grandpa and great grandpa. He leaves us with many precious memories
and will be greatly missed.
A private family funeral will take place on Thursday 13th August. Family flowers only please. Any donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research UK.
c/o David Pope Lytham Funeral Service 42, Clifton Street Lytham Tel 01253 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 6, 2020