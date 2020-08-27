|
POTTER Keith Melvin
(Mel) Suddenly in hospital on
17th August 2020,
Mel, aged 73 years.
Devoted husband of Lynda,
loving father of Lee and Julie, dearly loved brother to Shirley, Graham and Mark, a dear
father-in-law and uncle and treasured grandad to
Lewis, Abi and Jayden.
Will be very sadly missed by his family and many friends.
"God Bless You Mel,
go with so much love."
A Private Family Funeral Service will take place at
The White Church, Fairhaven followed by cremation.
A Memorial Service and Celebration is to be arranged
at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Blue Skies Hospitals Fund"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 27, 2020