|
|
|
COTTON Kenneth Died in hospital on
31st October 2020,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Pam.
Dearly loved father and
father-in-law of Christopher, Helen, Dave and Melinda.
Ken will be sadly missed
by his loving family Friends
and Masonic Brethren.
Funeral service and
committal to take place at
Saint Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham on
Wednesday 18th November
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if so desired
may be sent for
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Mark F H Rae Funeral Directors,
11 Wood Street,
St Anne's on Sea,
FY8 1QS.
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 12, 2020