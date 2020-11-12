Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark FH Rae Funeral Directors
11 Wood Street
Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire FY8 1QS
01253 789000
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cotton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Cotton

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Cotton Notice
COTTON Kenneth Died in hospital on
31st October 2020,
aged 82 years.

Beloved husband of Pam.
Dearly loved father and
father-in-law of Christopher, Helen, Dave and Melinda.

Ken will be sadly missed
by his loving family Friends
and Masonic Brethren.

Funeral service and
committal to take place at
Saint Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham on
Wednesday 18th November
at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please
but donations if so desired
may be sent for
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries to
Mark F H Rae Funeral Directors,
11 Wood Street,
St Anne's on Sea,
FY8 1QS.
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -