FORRESTER Leslie Andrew After a long illness Les
passed away peacefully in his
wife's arms on May 16th 2020,
of natural causes, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Anne,
loving dad of Barry, Bob and Lorraine, father in law of
Elizabeth, Yolanta and Ian
and a dearly loved grandad of Isabelle, Charlotte, Alex, Gabriel, Marcus, Toby and Amelia.
'Forever in our hearts.'
Due to current circumstances
the funeral service will be
for immediate family only.
Please hold the family
in your thoughts on
Friday June 5th, 2020.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers,
if so desired, may be sent for Prostate Cancer UK or
the British Heart Foundation
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT. Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 21, 2020