GREEN Leslie
(Les) On September 12th, 2020 peacefully in
The Glenroyd Nursing Home,
aged 87 years
and of Lytham St Annes.
The dearly loved husband of Hilary, brother in law to Susan and Tony,
Uncle to Michael, Jane,
Jael and Jez and their
children Bella and Toby.
'Les will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends, especially by members of Lancashire County Golf Association, Royal Lytham &
St Annes Golf Club and
Wilpshire Golf Club'.
Due to current circumstances
the funeral service will be
for immediate family only.
Please hold the family
in your thoughts on
Friday September 25th, 2020.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent for Alzheimer's Research UK
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 17, 2020