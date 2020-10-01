|
Green Hilary would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Alzheimer's Research UK received, during her recent sad loss of Leslie.
Grateful thanks to the staff at Glenroyd Nursing Home and the doctor and staff who cared for
Les, to Margaret's Florist for
the beautiful floral tribute and
The Grand Hotel for the
wonderful catering.
Special thanks to
Revd. David Phillips for his kind
and comforting ministrations and to Deborah Horsfield of
Horsfield & Family Funeral Directors for the caring, dignified and professional funeral services.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 1, 2020