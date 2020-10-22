Home

WILSON Lilian (Mary) Peacefully in the
Rossendale Nursing Home on
11th October 2020, Mary,
aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Clifford
and a loving auntie, cousin,
sister-in-law and friend.
"Will be very sadly missed by her family and many friends."
Service at Church Road Methodist Church, St. Annes on Wednesday 28th October 2020 at 1.00 p.m. followed by committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, for "Church Road Methodist Church" or "Cancer Research UK" c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House. Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel/ 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 22, 2020
