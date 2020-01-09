|
|
|
CROSSLEY-DAWSON Linda Gail
(nee Webster) On January 2nd, 2020,
Linda aged 71 years
of Lytham St Annes.
The dearly loved wife of Philip
and a very dear sister and aunt.
'Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.'
'Forever in our hearts.'
Funeral arrangements
to be announced.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu, if so desired, may be sent
for the North West Air Ambulance or Cancer Research UK c/o and all further enquiries please to Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 9, 2020