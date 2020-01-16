|
CROSSLEY-DAWSON Linda Gail
(nee Webster) On January 2nd, 2020,
Linda, aged 71 years,
of Lytham St Annes.
The dearly loved wife of Philip
and a very dear sister and aunt.
'Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.'
'Forever in our hearts.'
Service and interment
to take place at
St Cuthbert's Church Lytham on Friday January 24th at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent for the North West Air Ambulance
or Cancer Research UK c/o
and all further enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 16, 2020