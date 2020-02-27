Home

Lynne Freeman

Notice Condolences

Lynne Freeman Notice
Freeman Lynne Sadly passed away in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on February 15th 2020,
aged 83 years.
Much loved Wife to
the late Graham,
beloved Mum to Kathryn and Mark and also a special
Grandma and Sister.
Lynne will be missed by
all her friends and family.
Funeral service to take
place on March 2nd 2020 at
St Thomas' Church at 12.00 noon
followed by interment at
Lytham Park Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but
donations in lieu to Blue Skies
c/o J&A Porter
Funeral Directors, Windsor Court,
Windsor Road, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes. FY8 1AH.
Tel: 01253 735423
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 27, 2020
