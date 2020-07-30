|
|
|
FORTNAM Malcolm Ernest At home on
Monday 20th July 2020.
Darling husband of Juliet,
beloved father of Estelle and dearly loved brother, uncle and
father-in-law. Will be very sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral to be held at 11.30 on
Friday 7th August 2020 at
St. Annes Parish Church.
Attendance at the Service strictly by invitation only because of the current restrictions.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made to "Rosemere Cancer Foundation" c/o Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 30, 2020