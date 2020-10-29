Home

HAWES Margaret It is with great sadness we
announce the sudden passing
of our Mum, Margaret Hawes,
21st October 2020,
aged 81 years young.
Wife of the late David Hawes,
mum to Robert and Richard,
mother in law to Lynn and Theresa,
and wonderful Grandma to Robbie, Amy, Devon, Nathan, great great grandma to Jasmine, she was
a much loved sister and auntie.
Funeral at Lytham Crematorium on
November 2nd, at 12:30.
Donations to Heart Foundation
or your chosen charity c/o
and all further enquiries please to
J&A Porter, Windsor Court,
Windsor Road, Lytham St Annes,
FY8 1AH, 01253 735423.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 29, 2020
