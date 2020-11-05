|
|
|
HILL Margaret
WITH SADNESS
Sheila Hill and Christine Aguss
would like to let you know that
their mother Margaret
passed away on the morning
of October 24th 2020.
Her passing was peaceful
and a release from the tragic effects of dementia.
May she rest in peace.
Margaret Elizabeth Hill
16:12:1929 - 24:10:2020
R. I. P.
Margaret's funeral service
will take place
at St. Paul's Church, Fairhaven on
Saturday 7th November at 12.00.
Due to current circumstances,
Margaret's funeral will be by invitation only.
For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed and can be viewed at
https://youtu.be/7nG206CHQYE from 11.45am
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be sent to
Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. 01253 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 5, 2020