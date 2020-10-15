|
Morgan Margaret Passed away on
25th September 2020.
Loving wife of John (deceased).
Loving mother of Paul and Ian,
Sister of Robert.
Sister-in-Law of Mary and David,
loving Daughter-in-Law of Karen.
Proud Grandma of
John and Michael.
Respected and sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at
Lytham Park Crematorium
on Monday 19th October
at 12 noon.
Due to recent restrictions,
family only may attend
the funeral service.
All enquiries
Mark F H Rae Funeral Director,
11 Wood Street, St Anne's on Sea,
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 15, 2020