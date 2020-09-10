Home

WIGNALL Margaret Peacefully on 30th August 2020
in Trinity Hospice after a
bravely fought battle and
with her loving family at her side,
Margaret, aged 86 years,
of Lytham.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur,
much loved mum of Lynn, Elaine,
Keith, Russell and Sarah,
loving sister of Shirley and Jeanne
and a dearly loved mother in law,
nanna and great nanna.
Margaret will be sorely missed
by all her loving family and
many friends.
Funeral Service at St. Cuthbert's
Parish Church, Lytham on
Tuesday 15th September at
12.45pm followed by committal
at Lytham Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
may be sent to Lytham St. Annes
RNLI c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham Funeral
Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street,
Lytham, FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 10, 2020
