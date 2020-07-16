|
|
|
MASSEY Marian Andrew and Lindsey would like to thank most sincerely all their family and friends for the cards and flowers received on
the sad loss of Marian.
To the staff of
Priory Court Nursing Home.
The acute medical unit at
Victoria Hospital, Blackpool.
Rev'd Adam Thomas for his comforting ministrations and Peter Jebson for his
uplifting music.
And finally to Mark and Helen Rae for the dignified way in which they carried out the funeral.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 16, 2020